Great Elm Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported profit of $7.8 million in its third quarter.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 40 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.
