Great Elm Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported profit of $7.8 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported profit of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.