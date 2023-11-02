Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Great Elm Capital: Q3…

Great Elm Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported profit of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up