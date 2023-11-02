Great Ajax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million…

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

The Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.31. A year ago, they were trading at $8.30.

