Gray Television: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $803 million in the period.

