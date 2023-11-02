Grand Canyon Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported profit of $35.7 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported profit of $35.7 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $221.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Grand Canyon Education said it expects revenue in the range of $274.5 million to $275.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.74 to $6.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $957.1 million to $958.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.