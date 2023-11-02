Live Radio
Grand Canyon Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 5:37 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported profit of $35.7 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $221.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Grand Canyon Education said it expects revenue in the range of $274.5 million to $275.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.74 to $6.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $957.1 million to $958.1 million.

