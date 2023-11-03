Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 2.75 cents at $5.71 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.7550 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 3.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 23.50 cents at $13.22 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .32 cent at $1.8462 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .02 cent at $2.4162 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained 1.30 cents at $.7250 a pound.

