VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. rose 5.50 cents at $5.6175 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $4.75 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 9.75 cents at 3.7950 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 4.25 cents at $12.9125 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.8362 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .87 cent at $2.3857 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.57 cents at $.7015 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up