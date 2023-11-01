Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 5.50 cents at $5.6175 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $4.75 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. rose 5.50 cents at $5.6175 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $4.75 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 9.75 cents at 3.7950 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 4.25 cents at $12.9125 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.8362 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .87 cent at $2.3857 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.57 cents at $.7015 a pound.

