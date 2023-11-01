Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .25 cent at $5.59 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.75 cents at $4.7325 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 20.75 cents at $3.8025 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 2.25 cents at $12.9425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell 1.18 cents at $1.8382 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $2.3835 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .63 cent at $.72 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.