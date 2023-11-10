Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grains lower, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 1.25 cents at $5.79 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 9.25 cents at $4.6275 a bushel; Dec. oats declined 12.25 cents at $3.25 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 8.25 cents at $13.3050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 3.48 cents at $1.7362 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 2.45 cents at $2.2850 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .55 cent at $.7157 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up