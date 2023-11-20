Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was unchanged at $5.50 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3.25 cents at $4.6675 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4 cents at $3.43 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 1 cent at $13.4825 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.7535 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.78 cents at $2.2910 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.7095 a pound.

