Goodyear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss of $89 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.15 billion.

