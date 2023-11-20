Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported net income of $101.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported net income of $101.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 50 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $164.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $603.1 million.

