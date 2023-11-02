Golden Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported net income of $241.2 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported net income of $241.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $7.83. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $257.7 million in the period.

