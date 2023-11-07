Gold Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Monday reported net income of $4 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Monday reported net income of $4 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.