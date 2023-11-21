Golar LNG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Tuesday reported profit of $92.5 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Tuesday reported profit of $92.5 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 55 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $67.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $66.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLNG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.