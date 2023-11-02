GoDaddy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $130.7 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $130.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.27 billion.

