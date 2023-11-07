Globus Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $998,000. The…

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $998,000.

The Audubon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $383.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.4 million.

Globus Medical expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.55 billion.

