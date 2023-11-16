Globant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $43 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $545.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $579 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $5.72 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.09 billion.

