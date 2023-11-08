Global Indemnity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.7 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBLI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.