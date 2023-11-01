VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Glaxo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:04 AM

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.85 billion.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $10.32 billion in the period.

