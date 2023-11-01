Glaukos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.4…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $78 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.5 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $307 million to $310 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.