Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.7 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $86.4 million.

