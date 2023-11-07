Gilead: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.77 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $26.7 billion to $26.9 billion.

