Gildan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $127.4 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $869.9 million in the period.

