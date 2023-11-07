Gilat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $63.9 million in the period.

