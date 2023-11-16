Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported profit of $4.4 million in its fiscal…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported profit of $4.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.2 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $124.5 million.

