Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q4…

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported profit of $4.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.2 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $124.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEOS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up