Geopark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.8 million in its third quarter.

The Bogota, Colombia-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $192.1 million in the period.

