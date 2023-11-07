Geo Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $24.5 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 19 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $602.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $595.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.4 billion.

