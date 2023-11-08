Genpact: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $117.6 million. On…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $117.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Genpact expects full-year earnings to be $2.89 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.45 billion.

