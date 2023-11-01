Generac Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.4 million.…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

