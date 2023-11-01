VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Generac Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Generac Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up