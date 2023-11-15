GeneNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — GeneNews Ltd. (SZLSF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $822,000…

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — GeneNews Ltd. (SZLSF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $822,000 in its third quarter.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $745,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $745,000.

