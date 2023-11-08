Genco Shipping: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48 million.

