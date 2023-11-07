Gen Digital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Tuesday reported profit of $149 million in…

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $948 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $955 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Gen Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $960 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.95 to $2 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.