GDS Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $345.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.4 million.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion.

