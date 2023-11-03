Gartner: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $180 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $180 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.