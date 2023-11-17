Gap, Ross Stores rise; BJ’s Wholesale, ChargePoint fall, Friday, 11/17/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Gap Inc., up $4.18 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Gap Inc., up $4.18 to $17.85.

The clothing chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Ross Stores Inc., up $8.67 to $128.82.

The discount retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Dillard’s Inc., up $24.07 to $338.78.

The Arkansas- based department store chain announced a special dividend of $20 per share.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., down $1.11 to $2.02.

The electric-vehicle charging network cut its sales forecast for the current quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., down $3.25 to $64.35.

The warehouse operator gave investors a disappointing update for a key sales measure.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., down 48 cents to $10.22.

The wine maker is buying Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards for about $400 million in cash and stock.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 81 cents to $25.56.

Energy company stocks rose with higher crude oil prices.

Buckle Inc., up $2.79 to $37.70.

The Nebraska-based teen clothing retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

