Gap: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $218 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPS

