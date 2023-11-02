Gannett: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $652.9 million in the period.

Gannett expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion.

