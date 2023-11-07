Gamco Investors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GAMI) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.1 million…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GAMI) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The investment manager posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period.

