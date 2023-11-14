Galiano Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.4…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAU

