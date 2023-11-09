FutureFuel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Thursday reported profit of $2.8 million in its…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Thursday reported profit of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

The St Louis-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $116.8 million in the period.

