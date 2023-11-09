FutureFuel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Thursday reported profit of $2.8 million in its third quarter.
The St Louis-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.
The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $116.8 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FF
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.