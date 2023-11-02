Funko-A: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $312.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $300 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion.

