Fun Ways to Burn Off 10 Holiday Drinks

The truth about calories in holiday beverages

In their quest to avoid holiday weight gain, many people focus on limiting their consumption of high-calorie, fat-laden, sugar-rich foods and treats. After all, tempting baked goods and candies are ubiquitous this time of year.

But you may be doing yourself a disservice by not paying attention to the liquid calories you drink. Eggnog, hot buttered rum, peppermint mochas, pumpkin spice lattes and other festive seasonal beverages can be major sources of extra calories.

“Most of those beverages could double as dessert. It’s dessert in liquid form,” says Leslie Bonci, a registered dietitian and owner of Active Eating Advice based in Pittsburgh. “People aren’t always aware of how they add to the total calorie intake of the day.”

Think before you drink

It’s easy to overlook the fact that it’s quicker and more effortless to consume liquid calories than it is to chew solid foods. Liquid calories don’t provide satiety the way calories in foods do, which means you’re unlikely to compensate for the calories in beverages by consuming fewer calories from food, Bonci says. Also, the alcohol in holiday cocktails can have a disinhibiting effect and can increase your appetite, which can lead you to eat more than you intend to.

None of this means you should avoid holiday beverages entirely. It simply means you should moderate your intake and consider these festive drinks as added forms of carbs and calories, Bonci says. An occasional holiday beverage won’t ruin a healthy diet.

To maintain control over your calorie intake during the holiday season, you can compensate for popular holiday beverages by upping your physical activity and making healthy modifications to the recipes to bring the calories down. You can also practice mindful eating by slowing your consumption (by alternating club soda with lime for calorie-rich cocktails at a party, for example) and reducing your serving sizes while still enjoying these liquid treats.

“Think about the glass you’re using and downsize it,” Bonci advises. “Use an espresso cup or a shot glass instead of a mug or tumbler, and you’ll change the overall calorie cost.”

Here are 10 popular holiday beverages, along with fun ways to burn off the calories and ideas for lightening up the drinks.

(Note: The amount of exercise provided is based on an individual who weighs 150 pounds. Those who weigh more than 150 pounds will burn more calories in that timeframe than listed, and those who weigh less than 150 pounds will burn fewer.)

1. Eggnog

Made with milk, cream, sugar, eggs and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, eggnog is a rich and creamy drink, almost like a custard. It is often served with rum, brandy or bourbon. While delicious, a serving contains 11 grams of fat and 20 grams of sugar.

Calories: 400 calories (8 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 40 minutes of jogging at a 12-minute mile pace.

Healthy modification: If you make it at home, you can use evaporated skim milk instead of milk and cream.

“Cutting back on the sugar and going heavier on flavorings such as cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and vanilla bean provides the perception of sweetness without all the calories,” Bonci says.

Alternatively, you can buy low-fat eggnog and spike it yourself with booze, or skip the alcohol entirely.

2. Hot buttered rum

This classic fall and winter cocktail contains rum, butter, hot water or cider, a sweetener and spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, so it’s not surprising that it’s loaded with saturated fat (nearly half of the daily limit) and sugar.

“It’s the butter and sugar that really add calories,” Bonci says.

Calories: 420 calories (16 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 1 hour of singles tennis.

Healthy modification: To save calories, Bonci recommends using less butter and switching to whipped butter instead of stick butter and cutting back on the sugar by up to one-third.

“Use a little bit of a prune puree to bring down that fat and sugar content even more,” she suggests.

3. Peppermint mocha

A festive blend of milk, mocha sauce, brewed espresso, peppermint syrup and curls of dark chocolate, a peppermint mocha tastes like sipping a mocha through a candy cane. Although it’s scrumptious, it comes at a hefty calorie cost, as well as 16 grams of fat and 54 grams of sugar, which is equivalent to 13 teaspoons of sugar.

Calories: 440 calories (16 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 1 hour of chopping wood.

Healthy modification: To trim the calories and make the drink a bit healthier, you could use 2% milk instead of whole milk and peppermint extract instead of peppermint syrup, Bonci suggests.

4. Spiced apple cider

A simple, comforting drink, spiced apple cider contains a mix of sugar, spices, apples and oranges.

Calories: 120 calories (8 ounces). If you add rum, you’ll boost the calorie content by 65 calories with each ounce.

How much exercise to burn it off: 20 minutes of dancing.

Healthy modification: There’s no need to add extra sweeteners in the form of honey or syrup, Bonci says. If you want to boost the flavor, she suggests adding more spices or grated orange peel.

5. Hot chocolate with whipped cream

A cozy, cool-weather classic, hot chocolate with whipped cream is a delicious and decadent treat if you’re looking for a festive — yet non-alcoholic — beverage to enjoy. But a mug of this rich drink can be loaded with sugar and fat.

Calories: 320 calories (12 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 50 minutes of golf (that is, if you walk and carry your own clubs).

Healthy modification: To bring the calorie count down, Bonci recommends using evaporated skim milk as the base for the cocoa.

“It’s richer and thicker than using low-fat milk,” she explains.

In addition to opting for a low-fat option, go light with the whipped cream to further reduce the total calories.

6. Mulled wine

Also known as spiced wine, this warm, soothing drink is made with red wine, orange slices, cloves, cinnamon sticks and, sometimes, raisins, honey and brandy. It’s a calorie bargain compared to many other holiday drinks.

Calories: 200 calories (5 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 30 minutes on the stair stepper or 15 minutes of jumping rope (at a fast pace).

Healthy modification: When making mulled wine at home, you can save calories by using less honey in the mix and adding extra spices, vanilla extract or a squeeze of orange, Bonci says.

7. Holiday fruit punch

As a festive mocktail, holiday fruit punch is a vibrant blend of juice, soda, seasonal fruits and spices. However, this delightful concoction can have more calories than you think. Of course, if you add alcohol, such as rum or brandy, the calories will climb even higher.

Calories: 235 calories (8 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 40 minutes of brisk walking at a 15-minute mile pace.

Healthy modification: To reduce the punch’s calorie content, Bonci recommends using a flavored seltzer instead of sugar-laden soda. Also, you may be able to use a bit less juice if you add fresh fruit — such as orange slices and fresh cranberries — to the mix.

8. White Russians

This rich and creamy beverage — made with vodka, coffee liqueur and cream — is a beloved cocktail at holiday gatherings, but it often carries a hefty calorie count if you’re not careful.

Calories: 550 calories (8 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 1 hour of pick-up basketball.

Healthy modification: You can save calories by downsizing the serving — having it in a shot glass instead of a tall glass or tumbler — or changing the fluid you’re using. Because it’s the cream that’s adding most of the calories, Bonci recommends using evaporated milk instead. For a flavor boost without lots of fat, consider adding a drop of chocolate syrup.

9. Pumpkin spice latte

A quintessential fall favorite, pumpkin spice lattes combine the warm, comforting flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg that make it a beloved seasonal treat. But this seemingly innocent coffee beverage can pack a wallop in the calorie department.

Calories: 390 calories (16 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 50 minutes of hiking or playing racquetball.

Healthy modification: Another option is to use lower fat milk or soy milk, Bonci says. And if you make one at home, she recommends using a little maple syrup instead of so much sugar.

10. Mimosas or poinsettias

No, we’re not talking about flower arrangements. A mimosa is made with orange juice and champagne, prosecco or other sparkling wine while a poinsettia replaces the orange juice with cranberry juice — both of which are easy to make and pleasant to drink. They’re also light on calories and fat-free. The trouble is, it’s hard to stop with just one drink.

Calories: Less than 130 calories (5 ounces).

How much exercise to burn it off: 30 minutes of playing frisbee.

Healthy modification: To trim the calories, especially if you know you’ll have more than one glass, use just a splash of juice and add some cranberry-lime- or orange-flavored seltzer to the beverage, along with the bubbly, Bonci advises.

