FTC Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $18 million to $28 million.

