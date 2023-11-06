FS KKR Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $265 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $265 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains and gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $465 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.