FRP Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 1:39 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

