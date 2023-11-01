Frontier Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11 million…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

