Frontdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $71 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $524 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $513 million.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion.

