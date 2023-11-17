Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Class 6=
Freedom 50, Battlefield 7
James Madison 31, Westfield 7
Lake Braddock 39, Fairfax 20
Class 4=
King George 24, Varina14
Phoebus 41, Warhill 13
Class 3=
Lafayette 49, Heritage 0
Class 2=
Graham 33, Union 24
Class 1=
Essex 54, Northumberland 26
Galax 17, George Wythe 14
Honaker 28, Rye Cove 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
