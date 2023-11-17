Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 10:40 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 6=

Freedom 50, Battlefield 7

James Madison 31, Westfield 7

Lake Braddock 39, Fairfax 20

Class 4=

King George 24, Varina14

Phoebus 41, Warhill 13

Class 3=

Lafayette 49, Heritage 0

Class 2=

Graham 33, Union 24

Class 1=

Essex 54, Northumberland 26

Galax 17, George Wythe 14

Honaker 28, Rye Cove 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

