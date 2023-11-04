PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 56, Lee High 43 Albemarle 38, Western Albemarle 28 Alleghany 61, Floyd County 18 Amherst County 49,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 56, Lee High 43

Albemarle 38, Western Albemarle 28

Alleghany 61, Floyd County 18

Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 6

Appomattox 57, Dan River 18

Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Portsmouth Christian 6

Atlee 14, Henrico 7

Battlefield 26, Patriot 23

Brentsville 31, Kettle Run 13

Broadwater Academy 20, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 7

Brunswick 33, Greensville County 18

Buckingham County 49, Amelia County 6

Caroline 56, James Monroe 27

Catholic def. Fishburne Military, forfeit

Chantilly 31, Oakton 12

Chatham 34, Altavista 28

Chilhowie 17, Holston 14

Churchland 51, Manor High School 20

Colgan 27, Potomac 20

Colonial Forge 47, North Stafford 6

Deep Creek 44, Lakeland 0

Dinwiddie 49, Matoaca 28

Dominion 49, Park View-Sterling 14

E.C. Glass 43, Rustburg 34

Eastern View 41, Courtland 17

Eastside 62, Castlewood 6

Episcopal 20, Bullis, Md. 17, OT

Essex def. Westmoreland County, forfeit

Fairfax 49, Alexandria City 14

Falls Church 2, Justice High School 0

Fauquier 21, Meridian High School 13

Forest Park 56, C.D. Hylton 6

Fort Defiance 42, Buffalo Gap 16

Freedom 65, St. Michael Catholic 20

GW-Danville 50, Tunstall 13

Gainesville 45, Unity Reed 8

Gate City 28, Ridgeview 0

George Wythe 56, Auburn 7

Giles 36, Fort Chiswell 22

Glenvar 49, Carroll County 7

Grafton 45, York 0

Graham 43, Richlands 0

Grayson County 28, Galax 14

Gretna 25, William Campbell 21

Grundy 44, Central – Wise 24

Halifax County 56, Martinsville 0

Harrisonburg 17, Broadway 14

Hayfield 55, John R. Lewis 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 32, Brookville 8

Hermitage 42, J.R. Tucker 14

Highland Springs 30, Hanover 13

Honaker 40, Rural Retreat 34

Hopewell 48, Prince George 27

Huguenot 41, Monacan 6

Hurley 46, Twin Valley 14

Independence 9, Briar Woods 6

Indian River 22, Grassfield 7

James Madison 38, Centreville 0

John Champe 50, Freedom 7

John Handley 35, Sherando 21

King George 48, Chancellor 14

King’s Fork High School 41, Hickory 35

Lafayette 17, Poquoson 14

Lake Braddock 37, James Robinson 7

Lake Taylor 35, Norview 20

Lancaster 33, Colonial Beach 20

Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 14

Lightridge 28, Potomac Falls 19

Lloyd Bird 20, Midlothian 10

Lord Botetourt 48, Franklin County 13

Loudoun County 34, Heritage 21

Louisa 45, Goochland 20

Luray 54, Page County 0

Magna Vista 55, Mecklenburg County 21

Manassas Park 49, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 27

Manchester 30, Cosby 11

Marion 22, Virginia High 20

Maury 62, Granby 0

McLean 12, Langley 7

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 30, Craig County 14

Millbrook 47, James Wood 23

Montcalm, W.Va. 33, Bland County 0

Monticello 24, Fluvanna 22

Mount Vernon 24, Edison 19

Mountain View 35, Stafford 21

Nandua 32, Northampton 15

Nansemond River 38, Great Bridge 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, St. Annes-Belfield 47

Narrows 47, Bath County 19

New Kent 10, Bruton 0

Norcom 12, Booker T. Washington 2

Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian School 22

Northumberland 40, Rappahannock 20

Orange County 50, Charlottesville 6

Osbourn 33, Osbourn Park 12

Oscar Smith 35, Western Branch 7

Patrick County 43, James River 0

Patrick Henry 48, Northwood 8

Patrick Henry 59, Hidden Valley 0

Phoebus 77, Denbigh 0

Powhatan 49, Richmond 6

Pulaski County 27, Cave Spring 20

Riverbend 34, Massaponax 14

Riverheads def. John Marshall, forfeit

Rock Ridge 27, Annandale 13

Rye Cove 29, Twin Springs 14

Salem def. Blacksburg, forfeit

Skyline 43, Warren County 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Smithfield 28, Tabb 14

South County 32, West Potomac 17

South Lakes 28, Westfield 24

Southampton 42, Franklin 8

Spotswood 35, Turner Ashby 34, OT

Spotsylvania 49, Culpeper 25

Staunton 44, Waynesboro 17

Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7

Sussex Central 62, Surry County 0

TJHS 23, Colonial Heights 7

Tazewell 58, Lebanon 28

Thomas Dale 24, Petersburg 0

Thomas Walker 48, J.I. Burton 0

Tuscarora 49, Broad Run 21

Union 40, John Battle 14

Varina 33, Patrick Henry 7

Warhill 84, Jamestown 0

Washington-Liberty 41, Wakefield 21

West Point 39, Charles City County High School 0

West Springfield 48, W.T. Woodson 0

William Byrd 35, Northside 22

William Monroe 42, Rockbridge County 6

Woodberry Forest 45, Fork Union Prep 7

Woodbridge 14, Gar-Field 7

Woodgrove 26, Loudoun Valley 25

Woodstock Central 28, Strasburg 7

Yorktown 14, Herndon 3

