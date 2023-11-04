PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 56, Lee High 43
Albemarle 38, Western Albemarle 28
Alleghany 61, Floyd County 18
Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 6
Appomattox 57, Dan River 18
Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Portsmouth Christian 6
Atlee 14, Henrico 7
Battlefield 26, Patriot 23
Brentsville 31, Kettle Run 13
Broadwater Academy 20, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 7
Brunswick 33, Greensville County 18
Buckingham County 49, Amelia County 6
Caroline 56, James Monroe 27
Catholic def. Fishburne Military, forfeit
Chantilly 31, Oakton 12
Chatham 34, Altavista 28
Chilhowie 17, Holston 14
Churchland 51, Manor High School 20
Colgan 27, Potomac 20
Colonial Forge 47, North Stafford 6
Deep Creek 44, Lakeland 0
Dinwiddie 49, Matoaca 28
Dominion 49, Park View-Sterling 14
E.C. Glass 43, Rustburg 34
Eastern View 41, Courtland 17
Eastside 62, Castlewood 6
Episcopal 20, Bullis, Md. 17, OT
Essex def. Westmoreland County, forfeit
Fairfax 49, Alexandria City 14
Falls Church 2, Justice High School 0
Fauquier 21, Meridian High School 13
Forest Park 56, C.D. Hylton 6
Fort Defiance 42, Buffalo Gap 16
Freedom 65, St. Michael Catholic 20
GW-Danville 50, Tunstall 13
Gainesville 45, Unity Reed 8
Gate City 28, Ridgeview 0
George Wythe 56, Auburn 7
Giles 36, Fort Chiswell 22
Glenvar 49, Carroll County 7
Grafton 45, York 0
Graham 43, Richlands 0
Grayson County 28, Galax 14
Gretna 25, William Campbell 21
Grundy 44, Central – Wise 24
Halifax County 56, Martinsville 0
Harrisonburg 17, Broadway 14
Hayfield 55, John R. Lewis 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 32, Brookville 8
Hermitage 42, J.R. Tucker 14
Highland Springs 30, Hanover 13
Honaker 40, Rural Retreat 34
Hopewell 48, Prince George 27
Huguenot 41, Monacan 6
Hurley 46, Twin Valley 14
Independence 9, Briar Woods 6
Indian River 22, Grassfield 7
James Madison 38, Centreville 0
John Champe 50, Freedom 7
John Handley 35, Sherando 21
King George 48, Chancellor 14
King’s Fork High School 41, Hickory 35
Lafayette 17, Poquoson 14
Lake Braddock 37, James Robinson 7
Lake Taylor 35, Norview 20
Lancaster 33, Colonial Beach 20
Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 14
Lightridge 28, Potomac Falls 19
Lloyd Bird 20, Midlothian 10
Lord Botetourt 48, Franklin County 13
Loudoun County 34, Heritage 21
Louisa 45, Goochland 20
Luray 54, Page County 0
Magna Vista 55, Mecklenburg County 21
Manassas Park 49, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 27
Manchester 30, Cosby 11
Marion 22, Virginia High 20
Maury 62, Granby 0
McLean 12, Langley 7
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 30, Craig County 14
Millbrook 47, James Wood 23
Montcalm, W.Va. 33, Bland County 0
Monticello 24, Fluvanna 22
Mount Vernon 24, Edison 19
Mountain View 35, Stafford 21
Nandua 32, Northampton 15
Nansemond River 38, Great Bridge 6
Nansemond-Suffolk 54, St. Annes-Belfield 47
Narrows 47, Bath County 19
New Kent 10, Bruton 0
Norcom 12, Booker T. Washington 2
Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian School 22
Northumberland 40, Rappahannock 20
Orange County 50, Charlottesville 6
Osbourn 33, Osbourn Park 12
Oscar Smith 35, Western Branch 7
Patrick County 43, James River 0
Patrick Henry 48, Northwood 8
Patrick Henry 59, Hidden Valley 0
Phoebus 77, Denbigh 0
Powhatan 49, Richmond 6
Pulaski County 27, Cave Spring 20
Riverbend 34, Massaponax 14
Riverheads def. John Marshall, forfeit
Rock Ridge 27, Annandale 13
Rye Cove 29, Twin Springs 14
Salem def. Blacksburg, forfeit
Skyline 43, Warren County 0
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Smithfield 28, Tabb 14
South County 32, West Potomac 17
South Lakes 28, Westfield 24
Southampton 42, Franklin 8
Spotswood 35, Turner Ashby 34, OT
Spotsylvania 49, Culpeper 25
Staunton 44, Waynesboro 17
Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7
Sussex Central 62, Surry County 0
TJHS 23, Colonial Heights 7
Tazewell 58, Lebanon 28
Thomas Dale 24, Petersburg 0
Thomas Walker 48, J.I. Burton 0
Tuscarora 49, Broad Run 21
Union 40, John Battle 14
Varina 33, Patrick Henry 7
Warhill 84, Jamestown 0
Washington-Liberty 41, Wakefield 21
West Point 39, Charles City County High School 0
West Springfield 48, W.T. Woodson 0
William Byrd 35, Northside 22
William Monroe 42, Rockbridge County 6
Woodberry Forest 45, Fork Union Prep 7
Woodbridge 14, Gar-Field 7
Woodgrove 26, Loudoun Valley 25
Woodstock Central 28, Strasburg 7
Yorktown 14, Herndon 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.